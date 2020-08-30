How Late Black Panther Star, Chadwick Boseman Secretly Got Married Before His Death

Chadwick Boseman, the late Hollywood actor, best known for his role in Marvel film, Black Panther got secretly married before his death, it has been revealed.

Even though Boseman was a public figure, he kept most of his private life from public glare as not many people knew that he got married before his demise on Friday night, August 28.

The actor passed away at his home in Los Angeles after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

Before his death, his wife was at his bedside alongside close family.

According to page six reports, Boseman got engaged to his long time girlfriend, Taylor Simone Ledward, in 2019. The two were pictured together at several events in 2019, and secretly got married ten months before the actor’s death.

The couple were reportedly planning to tie the knot with a big ‘2020’ wedding before the cold hands of death snatched the actor away at the age of 43.

His wife, Ledward is a singer who graduated from California State Polytechnic University.

Their budding romance was first confirmed in 2015, when the pair were spotted together by paparazzi at Los Angeles International Airport.

She was then seen with him again in 2017 as a guest on US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

In 2018 she started joining him at star-studded premieres including Black Panther and 21 Bridges.

Before then they kept much of their early relationship secret.

In March 2019, he spoke about their romance for the first time at the 50th NAACP Image Awards, saying: ‘Simone, you’re with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you.’

To which she replied: ‘I love you’.

He leaves behind his wife, no children and close family members.