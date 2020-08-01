‘How Dare You?’ – Pastor Oyakhilome Blows Hot, Tackles FG for Limiting Duration Of Services Over COVID-19

Chris Oyakhilome, president of LoveWorld Incorporated, better known as Christ Embassy, has criticised the federal government over the guidelines for reopening of worship centres.

While lifting the ban on religious centres, the presidential task force on COVID-19 had limited the duration of services in churches and mosques to one hour at a time.

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation and head of the task force, had explained that the decision was taken for safety purposes.

But in a broadcast to members of his church, Oyakhilome expressed disgust at the directive, saying the government had no such right.

He said the number of hours they were imposing on churches was what they had left in the world.

“I am appalled that some people have the audacity to tell us how many hours we can spend in church. How dare you?” he asked.

“What in the world do you think you are? You cannot tell God’s people how long they can spend in church. If you built the building for them and you are saying you are not going to let them enter the building, maybe because you built it.

“But if you didn’t, you have no right to tell God’s people you’re going to spend one hour or two hours in church. I tell you, the number of hours you tell them they have in the church is the number of hours you have left.”

In May, Oyakhilome had kicked against shutting of churches over the pandemic, saying they ought to be opened for healing.