Hollywood Flirts With Larry Zuka

A personification of skill, style, and class Larry Zuka is fresh air to African folk Music, A Nigerian from Delta State, Zuka is a cardinal force in the revolutionizing of the Nigerian Music industry, which is today a multi-billion dollar industry forcing the respect of Hollywood and the world at large.

A graduate of the most prestigious film school in West Africa, THE NATIONAL FILM INSTITUTE JOS NIGERIA, with another degree in Arts majoring in Music from the University of Lagos, Zuka is a schooled multi-faceted talent. He has acted, produced, written, and directed many movies in Nollywood including the award-winning “Vengeance of bullet” which earned him Best Director at the LEAP INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL.

Larry Zuka has since moved his skill, ability, and creative dexterity to the United States of America, from where he dropped a magical folk song “Bulum Na Ba”. This song has continued to incinerate the Nigerian African and global airwaves with tsunamic levels of downloads and seismic vibrations across the internet and music platforms. MTV Base, Sound City, Hip On TV, Channel O, Music Africa, etc are in a web of a perpetual repeat of “Bulum Na Ba” video, A video shot by Nigeria’s finest Booby Hai has lived up to the budget of shooting in two countries,

International radio stations from New York, California Texas, Florida etc have the song on a repeat, which has finally caught the ears of Hollywood as we hear Zuka is in discussion for a Hollywood movie soundtrack with an African setting

Zuka through his handle @larzuka gave out palliative to his followers to Caution the lockdown effect of COVID 19 in his home country Nigeria. Larry Zuka a Goodman at heart continues to advocate against human trafficking as he promises to drop a follow-up single soonest.

