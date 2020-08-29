“Haters Keep Hating Because They Lack Spiritual Nutrition” – Actress Eucharia Anunobi

Veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi has stated that “spiritual illiteracy” is the reason why people keep hating and betraying each other.

In her words;

“SPIRITUAL ILLITERACY will make mockers to be mocking. Haters to be hating.Betrayers to keep betraying. Do you know why? THEY LACK SPIRITUAL NUTRITION! OTHERWISE THEY WOULD HAVE KNOWN THAT THEIR EVIL WAYS IS THE VERY FUEL THAT KEEPS YOUR ENGINE RUNNING. KEEPS YOU GUARDED !!

If the pharisees knew that the shedding of the blood of Jesus Christ is for the remission of our sins , they wouldn’t have hated and killed Him . Aaaaah, if Judas knew , he wouldn’t have betrayed Jesus Christ . Please keep praying for unrepentant haters to keep being spiritually malnourished because they must commit Suicide for your sake”.