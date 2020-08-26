Harry Maguire Withdrawn From England Squad

Gareth Southgate has announced that Harry Maguire has been removed from his squad for next month’s internationals.

The England boss only named his squad earlier today, in which he picked the Manchester United man, despite an impending trial.

After a verdict of guilty was returned against Maguire on three separate charges, Southgate has confirmed that he has taken the player out of his squad.

It is an embarrassing u-turn from the former Middlesbrough boss who had to defend his inclusion of Maguire just hours previously.

Surprisingly, no replacement has been called up to replace Maguire – despite suggestions that Brighton’s Lewis Dunk could be in line to do so.

England will now carry on with just 23 players for the fixtures against Iceland and Denmark.