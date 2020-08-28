Halfabar Biography, About & Early Life

Halfabar is a Nigerian – USA Based Musical Artist also know as Matthew Ezeigbo,

He is a Sensational Music Artist, Business magnate, realtor, investor and the CEO of (Strong Eye Records) , which is a music record label that offer The upbringing of the upcoming artist to superstar in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

He was born in USA July 29, 1982 Into the family of Mr & Mrs Jasper and Angela Ezeigbo. He is from Umuahia, Abia State.

Early Life:

He attended Independence Layout at Enugu during his primary session and later moved to Army Day for his secondary school He also attended Paint branch High School USA, Duval high School USA, PGCC College USA

Halfabar is a goal oriented entrepreneur, songwriter & a rapper.He sees the likes of Jay z, and Rick Ross as his role models. He also started his career in the year 2011.

About:

He’s on Instagram as @half_a_bar He was earlier dropped a Hitz (The Finest) which is still Trending and since then he has come to stay.. Watch Out Halfabar Taking The Entertainment Industry To Greater Height And Remember to watch The Finest Official Video by Halfabar featuring Tonestar.

He Quoted “What motivated me to do Music, it started as a hobby, I enjoyed doing it till friends and family started forcing me to take it serious”

When the sonorous voice singer was asked to describe his style of music and his views about the music industry, he said “Music is another crude oil if we have more investors like me. Aside from the fact that I’m a versatile artiste, I’m also a music video director and I also have a record label where I invest in other talents too. Meek Mile, Jay z, and Rick Ross remains my role models.” He concluded!!!

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>