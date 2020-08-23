God And Satan Settled Their Beef A Long Time Ago And Left Us To Fool Ourselves — Actress Etinosa

Nollywood Actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has opined that God and Satan settled their beef a long time ago and left us continue fooling ourselves.

Her post reads;

“You know how you are beefing your dad for what you mom told you he did then they go and settle in their bedroom in tthe night behind your back and leave you still beefing like mumu.

I have strong reason to believe God and Lucifer settled their beef very long ago and left us to be mumuing ourselves here on earth to their amusement.

God and Lucifer have occasional meetings to discuss strategy against humns.

The earth is the Lord’s yet Lucifer is the prince of the world who gave him the authority ?

Nothing can happen to you by the devil except God permits it so how does Lucifer get permission ?

This just sounds like fake rap beef betweem rappers for album sales. Indeed, man was made in the image of God.”