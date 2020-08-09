Ghanaians Launch Public Water Vending Machine Which Works With ATM Card (Photos)

Ghana has launched a water vending machine which requires people to use their ATM cards to pay before fetching water.

According to reports, the photos of the water ATM were captured at Akyem Abomosu in the Eastern region of Ghana.

With this technology, the volume of water you fetch determines how much is debited from your ATM card. The machine has a metering system that measures the water fetched per session.

Just like the Gas/Fuel Delivery Machine, billing is done on price-per-litre basis. The litres of water fetched is usually multiplied by the preset price of a litre.

