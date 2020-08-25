“Get A Bodyguard, Just Incase” – Naira Marley Warns Instablog Owner After She Mistakenly Showed Her Face

Nigerian Singer, Naira Marley has asked the alleged owner of Instablog to get herself a bodyguard after she mistakenly showed her face during an unplanned live session.

The young woman unintentionally went live on Instagram and Nigerians were quick to capture her face during the short live session.

Reacting to this, Naira Marley assured her of her safety, saying nothing will happen to her as all the threats are mere empty threats.

However, he also advised her to get a bodyguard to move with her, just in case.

“Instablog mafo nothing go do u..all na empty threat but get body guard sha just incase”, he wrote.