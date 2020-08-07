Gas Explodes At Big Brother’s Kitchen In Cameroon (Video)

A video making the rounds on social media has shown the moment gas exploded at Big Brother’s house in Cameroon.

In the video shared, two female housemates could be seen in the kitchen tidying up some things. After a few seconds, one of the girls left the kitchen and suddenly, there was a gas explosion.

Out of fear, the housemates ran out immediately to find the closest escape route. They were spotted in the video scampering for safety after hearing the loud bang.

However, although the incident seemed really serious, fortunately, no life was lost and no housemate was injured.

Watch the video below;