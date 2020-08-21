Fuji Icon K1 De Ultimate delivers new EP, ‘Fuji The Sound’

Two weeks after announcing the release of his urban-spirited project and putting out “Awade” as the tape’s lead, Fuji music maestro, K1 De Ultimateoffers “Fuji the Sound” EP.

The 6-track project which accommodates contributions from Teni, Toby Grey and Maestro is K1 De Ultimate’s first project in many years and puts a modern twist to the puritan Fuji sou

K1 has seen it all in his 50 years plus career, enjoying critical and commercial success home and abroad in a career span that has taken him from young upstart in 1970 to an African cultural authority. The new EP was created and tweaked to perfection in two years.

Listen below and share your thoughts.