Former Real Madrid Goalkeeper, Ike Casillas, Retires From Football

Former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper, Ike Casillas, has officially retired from football.

He retired at the age of 39.

He announced his retirement on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He posted, “The most important thing is the path you travel and the people who accompany you, not the destination that it takes you.

“I think I can say, without hesitation, that this has been the right path and the dream destination. Thanks.”

The 39-year-old, who holds the record for most Champions League clean sheets and most clean sheets for the Spain national team, has spent the last five years playing for Porto after a 25-year spell with Real.

Casillas won the World Cup, two European Championships, five La Liga titles, and three Champions League trophies.