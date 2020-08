Flavour and Phyno serve the visuals for ‘Chop Life’

Alongside Life Lager Beer, the beasts from the east – Flavour and Phyno, drops the official music video for the recently released number, “Chop Life.”

The record was produced by the usual suspect, Masterkraft and the video was directed by the highly creative TG Omori.

Check it out below and share your thoughts.