Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML announced the release of his sophomore project, ‘Apollo‘ on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

The announcement came via his Twitter page when he wrote, “Apollo. 20th of August.” The album will be a follow-up to Nigeria’s best selling album of 2020 (so far) and Fireboy’s debut, Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps.

In a follow up tweet, Fireboy wrote;