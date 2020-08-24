Femi Fani-Kayode Tackles Nigerian Youths For Focusing On BBNaija While Their Mates Led A Coup In Mali To Reclaim Their Nation

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has blasted Nigerian youths on Twitter who are more focused on Big Brother Naija reality TV show than the issues in the country.

In his tweet, he mentioned that a 25-year-old in Mali led a coup to reclaim his nation while a 30-year-old in Nigeria is all about Big Brother and the housemates.

Describing the situation as ”Truly Pitiful”, FFK wrote;

“25 year old man in Mali led the coup to reclaim their nation. 30 years old in Nigeria watching BBNaija shouting ”Leycon my man!”