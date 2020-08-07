Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Is Now Worth $100 Billion

Mark Zuckerberg has joined the world’s most exclusive club of the ultra rich.

Mark Zuckerberg worth $100 billion

The Facebook CEO on Thursday became a centibillionaire, someone who is worth at least $100 billion.

He crossed the milestone after shares in the social network surged. Only two other men, Amazon (AMZN)’s Jeff Bezos and Microsoft (MSFT)’s Bill Gates, have bigger personal fortunes.

Zuckerberg co-founded Facebook from his Harvard dorm room in 2004, and his biggest asset is still his 13% stake in the company, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index, which tracks the world’s wealthiest people.

The 36-year-old is also Facebook’s chairman and controlling shareholder.

Zuckerberg’s wealth got its latest bump as Facebook’s stock climbed 6.5% Thursday, a day after the company launched its TikTok clone, Reels, on Instagram