Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Mike Edwards Shares Video Of His Wife Delivering Their Son Through Water Birth

Big Brother Naija Pepperdem first runner up, Mike Edwards and his wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton welcomed their first child, a boy named Mathew Olaoluwa Edwards on Wednesday, August 26.

The proud father has shared a heart-melting video of his wife delivering their son through water birth at a hospital.

In the video, Perri is seen laying in a bathtub filled with water while being surrounded by her husband and a midwife. At one point, the retired British track started screaming in agony as she began to push.

According to the couple, they welcomed the child after 12 hours of labor.

Watch The Video Below;