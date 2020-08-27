Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Mike Edwards And Wife Welcome Baby Boy

Former Big Brother Naija Pepperdem housemate, Mike Edwards and his wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton, have reportedly welcomed their first child.

The husband and wife who are currently out of Nigeria welcomed a boy.

About a week ago, Mike had flooded his Instagram page with beautiful photos a baby shower held in anticipation of his son’s arrival.

Mike took to his Instagram page and shared a celebratory picture via his insta story but no official post is available on his page yet. His wife too is yet to share photos of the newborn baby boy.

A medical doctor on Instagram identified as Dr TJ shared a photo on his page and wrote:

“Congratulations to mike @aireyys and his lovely wife @itspsd last years bbnaija finalist on the delivery of his bundles of joy.”