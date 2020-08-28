Emiboy features Teni on ‘I Go Pay’

Emiboy has shared his newest record, the fun record “I Go Pay” with a standout verse from the scintillating Teni.

At 23 and just a few years in the industry, it’s a dream collaboration for the artist born Emeka Daniel Udeogu. Among his favourite musician are Nigerian contemporaries like 2Baba, Wizkid, Tekno, Kizz Daniel and Teni, who he described working with as mind-blowing.

“Teni is a whole vibe,” the artist said, recalling their time in the studio making the new record. “She’s so friendly and she actually welcomed me. She took me like her own. Some artists, because they’re already big and established, they tend to look down on young artists. But Teni never such a thing; she was cool with me and we had such a great time in the studio.”

“I Go Pay” is released under Oga Ndi Oga Entertainment, the record label Emiboy joined in 2019 after four years of releasing music independently. It is produced by the seasoned beat maker Killertunes who Emiboy refers to as a “wizard” owing to his dexterity behind the boards, a renown which shines through on this record.

Stream below.

FANLINK