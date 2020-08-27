Electricity: President Buhari Ends Estimated Billing, Directs Nationwide Mass Metering

President Buhari has ordered an end to estimated billing by electricity companies to consumers across the country.

He has therefore directed a nationwide mass metering which signalled an end to estimated billing, also approved a one-year waiver of Import Levy on electricity meters so Nigerians who do not have meters can be supplied as early as possible at reasonable cost.

A statement shared on the official handle of the Nigerian Presidency read;

The Federal Government is working to ensure that DisCos commit to increasing the number of hours of electricity supply per day, and quality of service. A mass metering program is underway, and President @MBuhari remains committed to the protection of poor & vulnerable Nigerians.

President @MBuhari has approved a one-year waiver of Import Levy on electricity meters, so that Nigerians who do not have meters can be supplied as early as possible at reasonable cost.

President @MBuhari ends estimated Billing; directs nationwide mass metering.

