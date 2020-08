Eedris Abdulkareem lends his voice against Southern Kaduna killings in new video

Amid the atrocious acts happening in Nigeria today, the Government has given us signals that they’re unperturbed. The violence in Southern Kaduna keeps proliferating but we only have a few voices speaking up against it.

Thank God for Eedris Abdulkareem who has decided to lend his voice against these killings, as he releases a new video tagged, “Say No To Southern Kaduna Killings.”

Check out the video below.