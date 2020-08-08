Drey Beatz releases the video for ‘Never Let You Go’

Highly skilled Nigerian record producer, singer-songwriter, Drey Beatz has finally released the official music video of his buzzing tune, “Never Let You Go.”

The beautiful video was shot in Delta State, Nigeria, directed by Marvin Films and Drey Beatz. The video also stars the beautiful Tosyn Grey.

Never Let You Go” serves as the lead single off his recently released self-produced 6-track EP titled “Riddim & Luv.” The melodious reggae-inspired record also features additional vocals from Ice Prince.

