Don’t Take #BBNaija Seriously, Your Favorite Housemate Will Still Come Out To Call You Lazy — Ubi Franklin

Music executive, Ubi Franklin has advised people taking the big brother Naija show seriously.

According to him, people the housemates they are fighting for will still come out and call them ‘lazy’ and many other names, so they should chill and enjoy the show.

“Some people are taking the BBNaija show too serious. Yes we know you have favorites and the world know it’s a reality Tv show, and we will all move on after and wait for the next season to start enjoying content from new housemates. if you don’t agree with someone doesn’t mean you should be bitter on social media.” he wrote.