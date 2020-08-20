“Don’t Hesitate To Turn Down Family Members And Friends Who Won’t Pay For Your Work” – OAP Gbemi

Popular Media personality, Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi has given her two cents to creatives about their work relationship with family members and friends.

In tweets she shared, the OAP told creatives not to hesitate to turn down family and friends who won’t pay for their work. She also recalled her experience with someone she helped share her flyer on Instagram.

She Tweeted;

“Dear creatives , do not hesistate to say “NO” to family members / family friends who don’t want to pay for your work. When I was mc’ing weddings a few yrs ago – some aunties /uncles will say “Come & MC your cousins wedding” but wouldn’t want to pay. I’m not around Ma.

Makeup artistes /photographers /artistes suffer this too.

One said “Please help me post this flyer on your IG page .” I helped her the first time . The second time , she came again & said “Please help me post this on your page and send your Acct details – let me send you 20k for the weekend “ I didn’t reply . You’ve got jokes”.