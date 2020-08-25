Don’t Blame People Who Jump From One Girl To Another – Halima Abubakar

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has said that people who jump from one girl to another should not be blamed.

According to the new mum, what they want sometimes is another man. She further advised ladies not to hurt themselves because of that, saying they should dust themselves and move on.

She made this known on her Instagram page;

“Don’t blame people who jump from one girl to another👉🏼Some times what they really want is another man🙅🏻‍♀️Dont Hurt your self.

Dust your self and move on

The world is deep💯okay so all the girls are bad? Nah bro

IT IS YOU❤️BE YOUR SELF MAN”