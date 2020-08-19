“Don’t Be Fooled, Pretty Girls With Natural Bodies And Regular Jobs Are Still Winning” — CeeC

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, CeeC has praised beautiful women with natural bodies and regular jobs, who are still winning.

According to CeeC pretty girls with natural bodies and regular jobs are still winning on a daily basis. The reality TV star warned her fans not to be deceived by what they see on social media.

The recent trend on social media about attracting the male gender with a curvy body probably led the reality star to make the case for young ladies.

She wrote;

”Pretty girls with natural bodies and regular jobs are still winning. Don’t let social media fool you.’