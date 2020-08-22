“Don’t Be Ashamed Of Your Job, People Won’t Pay Your Bills” – Mike Edwards

First runner up of Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ season, Mike Edwards has dished out an advice to his followers on Twitter.

The reality star took to the platform some moments ago to advise fans not to be ashamed of any job that feeds them and pays their bills.

According to Mike, nobody else will pay their bills if they don’t do the job properly. He also advised them not to spend their money on irrelevant things, just to show off and then go broke.

In his words;

“Don’t be ashamed at a job you’re working for. People won’t put food on the table or pay your bills. The job will. Don’t show off to go broke.”