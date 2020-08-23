“Don’t Assume You Are In A Relationship With A Guy That Never Asked You Out” – Actress Nkechi Blessing

Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has penned down an advice to young ladies who want to be in a relationship.

According to Nkechi Blessing, ladies should wait for a man to ask them out properly before assuming to be in a relationship with him and publicising it.

She advised ladies to stop having the mindset that they are dating a guy who isn’t ready to take a bold step in making their relationship official.

“Don’t assume you are in a relationship with a guy that never asked you to be his girl!”, She wrote.

