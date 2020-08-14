DJ Tunez & Wizkid Team Up with Omah Lay & Adekunle Gold for “PAMI”

share on:

Omo, boys are no longer smiling! It’s another DJ Tunez x Wizkid collabo, and this time, the duo recruit hotshots Omah Lay & Adekunle Gold on “PAMI.”

Barely days after releasing “Cool Me Down” visuals, DJ Tunez drops another fire track featuring Starboy himself, WizkidAdekunle Gold, and Omah Lay. All four acts are currently burning up the charts with their individual tracks, with Tunez flexing his pulling power by bringing them all together.

From my understanding, this song came about within a matter of days. At the end of July, Tunez initiated the collaboration by sending out a simple tweet “Omah Lay Call Me!”

Listen to DJ Tunez Pami below.

Tags:adekunle goldDJ Tunez - Pami ft. WizkidOmah Lay
Jerry Abhu

Jerry Abhu

jerryabhu@gmail.com

Related Posts

share
  • /

Best of July 2015
share
  • /

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.