DJ Tunez unlocks the visuals for ‘Cool Me Down’ featuring Wizkid

As we anticipated the release of his forthcoming star-studded single, ‘Pami‘ featuring Afrobeats heavyweight, Wizkid alongside AG Baby, Adekunle Gold and one of hottest acts in the country at the moment Omah Lay, DJ Tunez comes with the visuals for the Wizkid-assisted ‘Cool Me Down.’

Starboy Entertainment official disk jockey, DJ Tunez comes through with the official music video for ‘Cool Me Down‘ featuring Wizkid.

‘Cool Me Down‘ serves as a follow-up to his joint project with D3AN, the “Love Language Vol. 1” extended play which was released last month. The video was directed by Earthboi for JM Films.

Check it out below and share your thoughts.