Chocolate City’s official disk jockey, DJ Lambo collaborates with Iyanyaand Lady Donli to dish out a new single entitled, ‘Bella.’

‘Bella‘ is one of the tracks housed under her forthcoming 7-track extended play tagged ‘A Tale of Two Cities,’ scheduled for August 21.