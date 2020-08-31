DJ Harris Reveals How He Met The American Rapper J. Cole

The V.I.P Access Owner, Danny Bruce Harris JR also known as DJ Harris Opens Up On How He Met J Cole the American rapper.

Dj Harris was born in Fontana California were he Grew up in Inglewood California Move to San Marcos at the age of 14, in 2005 he moved to New York and had a lot of friends.

Dj Harris Meet the american Rapper J.cole at St. John’s University which Later resulted in friendship, the both became friends.

Dj Harris Worked With J.Cole Closely For a Youth Summer Program at St. John’s Which Was Christened ” After School All Stars” In 2007 Where the taught Kids How To play Basketball.