DJ Cuppy Receives Mindblowing Marriage Proposal From A Suitor Who Is “Intoxicated In Love”

Popular Nigerian Dj and daughter of Femi Otedola, Dj Cuppy received a marriage proposal via email and the billionaire heiress shared a screenshot of the proposal.

The man explained that he is “intoxicated in love” with the DJ and will like to get married to her in 2021 if she accepts him.

He pointed out that he knows she’s not a “materialistic lover” and he asked her to “sincerely” reply his mail if he’s good for her.

Cuppy, who has been hinting at wanting love through her captions on photos of her sister Temi Otedola with her man, Mr Eazi, shared the marriage proposal and wrote: “Just got a marriage proposal.”

Read the mail below;