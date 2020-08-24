Death Is Better Than Being A Single Lady In Nigeria – Rapper Tipsy Enupo

Nigerian rapper Tipsy Enupo has lamented over how single ladies are treated in the country.

According to Tipsy, it has gotten to the point where death is better than being single in Nigeria because there are a bunch of backward people in the country.

Read as she posted below…

“In Nigeria, it is hard for single ladies to rent a place…because they are deemed irresponsible by some landlords… In Nigeria, single ladies will be tested for drugs before marriage… In Nigeria, when a single lady has a car, property and she’s getting it… there are questions regarding her source of wealth.

At this point… death is better than being a single lady in Nigeria. Bunch of backward people. Spits”