Davido And His Crew Pay Courtesy Visit To Ned Nwoko And His Wife, Regina Daniels (Video)

Popular Nigerian music executive, Davido and his crew, DMW, recently paid a courtesy visit to billionaire, Ned Nwoko and his wife, Regina Daniels in their Abuja mansion.

Self acclaimed Omo Baba Olowo and the entire DMW crew visited the Nwoko family in their Abuja mansion to say hi to their newborn baby, Prince Munir Neji Nwoko, online sources reported.

This is Davido’s first visit that the to the influential couple, after Regina Daniels welcomed her newborn baby boy 2 months ago.

Davido could be seen with Peruzzi, Israel DMW, and a host of other crew members.

Members of Davido’s DMW crew could be seen recording themselves while having fun in the mansion.

They also decided to have a feel of Ned Nwoko’s swimming pool before leaving the mansion.

See video below…