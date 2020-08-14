Darey returns with new single, ‘Jah Guide Me’

After a long hiatus from the music scene, Darey returns as he gives us a new spirit-uplifting joint.

High-profile Nigerian singer and songwriter, Darey releases a brand new single entitled, ‘Jah Guide Me,’ produced by Pheelz.

He has been relatively quiet in the music scene lately, but he comes through with this new number which is inspired by the recent happenings in the world right now.

On ‘Jah Guide Me,‘ Darey talks to God, requesting for guidance and protection from the evils of the world.

Listen below!