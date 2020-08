Popular Nollywood star, Halima Abubakar has suggested that all r*pists in Nigeria should be castrated.

The mom-of-one said r*pe is on the rise despite fights to curb it.

She added that it is up to us to protect our society by looking out for other people’s kids and not turning a blind eye when it’s someone else involved.

She added that “rapists are menace” and suggested that their male members be chopped off.