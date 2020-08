As we anticipate the release of her forthcoming album ‘Original Copy,’ Cuppy serves a brand new joint dubbed ‘Karma‘ featuring Ghanaian dancehall superstar, Stonebwoy.

‘Karma‘ serves as a follow-up to her previous record, ‘Jollof on The Jet‘ which features Africa’s wonder kid, Rema alongside Tanzanian singer, Rayvanny. It is also one of the records housed under the ‘Original Copy‘ scheduled for the 21st of August.

Check it out below and share your thoughts.