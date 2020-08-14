Crayon’s music spree continues with new single, ‘Do Me’

Making the most of 2020, Mavin Records’ signee, Crayon has been putting in work and is clearly on a hit-making mission as he teams up with in-house music producer, Baby Fresh on the feel-good tune dubbed ‘Do Me.’

‘Do Me’ is a rousing love song which sees Crayon requesting to be treated fairly by his love interest.

Based on personal experiences, the track considers the perspective of a loyal man who is bent on marking his territory and protecting his significant other.

With the successive release, Crayon is fast becoming a household name – a musical sensation, who is without any doubt cementing his legacy as the Golden Boy of Afro-Pop.

Listen below!