Coutinho Clears Air On His Future Amid Arsenal Links Ahead Of Champions League Final

Philippe Coutinho has said he is not thinking about his future, as he is fully focused on lifting the Champions League trophy with Bayern Munich.

The Brazil midfielder who is on loan from Barcelona, says it is a “unique opportunity” to win the European cup.

Coutinho has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks.

The former Liverpool playmaker however refused to give away anything during Thursday’s press conference.

“My mind is fully focused on the competition,” said Coutinho, when asked to discuss his future.

“It’s a unique opportunity for us. I’m very happy to be in the Champions League final.

“On my future, I haven’t thought about it because I’m only thinking about the final.”