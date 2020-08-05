“Control How You Respond To Things Sent To Destroy Your Peace” – Regina Daniels Advises Fans

Popular Nollywood actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels has taken to instagram to dish out advice to her fans.

The pretty actress who recently welcomed a son with her husband, Ned Nwoko, advised fans to mind the way they respond to trolls.

Speaking via her recent instagram post, Regina told fans to control the way they react to statements that could affect their inner peace and state of mind.

According to the actress, not every action deserves a reaction, so fans should learn how to ignore statements aimed at destroying their peace.

“Control how you respond to things sent to destroy your peace”, Regina advised.