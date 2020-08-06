Comedian, Warri Pikin Shows The Outfit She Ordered And What Her Designer Made

Popular Nigerian comedienne, Anita Asuoha, aka Warri Pikin, took to Instagram to show the dress she asked a fashion designer to make for her and what was delivered.

She explained that it was the designer who reached out and begged for her patronage. She added that it was also the designer who suggested the style.

However, when the dress was delivered, the comedienne was far from impressed.

“Who I offend for this life?” Warri Pikin asked as she shared a clip of the dress she asked for and what she got.

Rojon

