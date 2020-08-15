Churchill Recounts How A Ghastly Power Bike Accident Ended His Football Ambition

Businessman and actress, Tonto Dikeh‘s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill has revealed how a ghastly power bike accident ended his ambition to play football at international level.

Churchill Power Bike Accident

He made this known while advising his Instagram followers today, August 15, on why they mustn’t give up on their dreams just because of mere nightmares.

He revealed he had the ghastly power bike accident in the year 2000, about 20 years ago.

According to Churchill, he had lost hopes of ever walking again.

Read his full Instagram post below…

“DON’T STOP DREAMING BECAUSE YOU HAD A NIGHTMARE

The picture above explains the ‘Nightmare’ that I had in year 2000 after a ghastly power-bike accident that fractured my legs and dislocated the knee joint. The Doctors gave me the options to amputate my left leg or fly abroad for further orthopaedic treatment, but as fate would have it, I’m walking with my two(2) legs today. I’m eternally grateful to God for the divine healing. The accident affected my football career; as I can’t play professionally anymore, but it didn’t affect my ambition to raise young African footballers to train in Europe. Today, I’m proud to have achieved my ambition as the academy begins in earnest. You can actually achieve your ambition in others, this is the same spirit of philanthropy. Don’t let your nights affect your ambitions! Dr. Olakunle Churchill”

In a related news, Tonto Dikeh has forgiven her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill after years of divorce and social media bants.