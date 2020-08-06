Celebrity Stylist, Toyin Lawani Reveals Plans To Remove Her Womb

Popular Nigerian stylist and entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani has disclosed that she is set to remove her womb due to a medical condition.

Taking to her social media page, the fashion entrepreneur disclosed that she has been battling fibroid for 15 years and has been on a journey of surgeries and other procedures from different countries yet the health challenge remains with her.

Sharing further, the stylist said she booked an appointment to commence the process but developed cold feet. She, however, added that some friends urged her to try a fertility company and she did.

Lawani said the fibroids have started disappearing and she has just one more week to complete the process. She urged her followers to pray for her and promised to return with more details about the process.

Read All She Wrote Below;

“I found out I had Fibriod’s when I was 23 years old , while pregnant for my ist Duaghter @therealtiannah , it was hell for me , I bled for 9months straight , always thinking Ayenshemi no where they didn’t carry me o, no herbs they didn’t give me , with time firgure it out , I’m 38 now and I’m still dealing with it , have had

Atleast 5 surgeries over the years in nigeria , uk, dubai, Usa and they keep coming back , been avoiding to do the needful of taking out my womb , but as of last week I told myself what else do I want I hv two lovely kids , I have booked an appointment for last month to evacuate my womb and I kept having cold feet , but the pain is so so unbearable, but fortunately for me , my friends begged me to try a fertility company again and I did so , guess what as of this morning I found out few of them had disappeared,

I’m still having my left side pains , which are terrible and doesn’t make you enjoy sex , walk properly, back pain, swollen legs and it will affect your other organs too but now it’s way better than before and during my periods , I have one more week to go to clear it all out fully , pray for me it all goes well and I will share the secret with you , my people pls don’t be ignorant, I have been fighting for my life due to Fibriod’s cover the years ,terrible bleed out etc , pls don’t take it for granted I’m just grateful I have kids my sons pregnancy was the worst but glad he’s here

HELP YOU NEED IS HERE IM A LIVING TESTIMONY”