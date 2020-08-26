CeeC Bags Lucrative Deal As Payporte Brand Ambassador (Photos)

Former BBNaija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora better aka CeeC has been unveiled as the latest brand ambassador of Fashion and lifestyle brand, Payporte.

Payporte and CeeC made this known in Instagram posts they shared yesterday, August 25.

CeeC captioned her photos, “The latest official @payporte Brand Ambassador!

Cheers to an already amazing partnership!!

I’m excited, can you tell😉💃🏽”

Congratulating CeeC, Ubi Franklin wrote, “Happy that this finally Happened, it took too long. Congratulations @ceec_official x @payporte cc: @officialeyobassey”

Welcoming their latest brand ambassador, Payporte wrote;

“We bleed fashion and it’s why we keep innovating to give you the best.

We are proud to announce the Spartan Queen ⚔️👑and Actor, Cynthia Nwadiora, @ceec_official as our Brand Ambassador

Cee-c is an embodiment of confidence, poise, elegant and class.

We are excited about her coming on board as we continue on this journey to clothe Africa in Body, Mind and Spirit.

Her brand represents what we stand for ; Self confidence and Self-belief.

@ceec_official has been an inspiration and we are glad to have her as a member of our family.

Congratulations and Welcome to the PayPorte family.🎉🎉”