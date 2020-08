Ceeboi taps T-Classic for ‘Bebe’

Uber-talented singer, Ceeboi collaborates with Mix Naija Entertainment frontman, T-Classic to dish out his latest single entitled, “Bebe.”

“Bebe” comes shortly after the release of his previous single, “Beleje.” The record was produced by the usual suspect, Krizbeatz.

Check it out below and share your thoughts.