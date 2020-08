CDQ releases the visuals for ‘Vaseline’

Highly talented Nigerian rapper, CDQ has released the official music video of his latest record dubbed “Vaseline.”

Produced by the usual suspect Vice Beatz, “Vaseline” is obviously one for the streets, it serves as CDQ‘s 4th official single for the year already, a show of consistency.

The video was directed by the creative Dr. Nell.

Peep below!

DOWNLOAD AUDIO