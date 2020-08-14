Burna Boy’s New Album “Twice As Tall” Records 5 Million Streams In One Hour

Burna Boy’s much awaited new work, Twice as Tall was released Friday morning and it was an instant hit. It recorded five million streams within an hour of its release. And it was also generating rave reviews.

The album, which is executive produced by Diddy is expected to outperform Burna Boy’s last year’s album, the African Giant.

Diddy tweeted the release early today with a note to Burna Boy: “CONGRATULATIONS KING @BURNABOY!!!!!!!! #TWICEASTALL”.

Twice As Tall is available on eight streaming Services: Spotify, YouTube, SoundCloud, Amazon Music, Tidal, Pandora, iTune Store and Deezer.

Burna Boy and his mom were also part of the production with Diddy, especially as the album was recorded in Lagos, because of coronavirus restrictions.

The album contains 15 tracks, featuring Chris Martin (‘Monsters You Made’), Stormzy (‘Real Life’), Youssou N’Dour (‘Level Up/Twice As Tall’) and Naughty by Nature among many others.

The album also includes contributions from Nigeria’s Spaceship Collective, Mike Dean, Timbaland and others.