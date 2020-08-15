Burna Boy’s Album, Twice As Tall, Hits No.1 Spot In 14 Countries In Less Than 48 Hours

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy’s album ‘Twice At All’ has hit no.1 spot in 14 countries in less than 48 hours of being released.

Burna Boy released the highly anticipated album on Friday, August 14 and it has since received worldwide acceptance.

“Twice As Tall” is now maintaining no.1 spot on UK Apple top albums, making him the first Nigerian artiste to achieve the feat.

Recall that Twice As Tall which is the singer’s 5th album garnered over 5 million streams in just 1 hour of being released.

Among other top spots it secured asides from Nigeria and UK Apple albums, Twice As Tall also reached number 1 in South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Gambia, Kenya, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman.

The album has a magical touch from US rapper and legendary producer, P. Diddy.