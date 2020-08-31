Burna Boy Wins Best International Artiste At Vodafone Ghana Music Award 2020

Nigerian singer and Grammy nominee, Burna Boy has won the award for the best international artiste at the Vodafone Ghana Music festival that held on Saturday, 29th of August 2020.

The 29-year-old beat Davido, Teni, Rudebwoy, Mercy Chinwo, Big Trill and Sho Madjodzi to win the award. This is the second time in a row that the African Giant won the award as the best international artist.

This year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was a three-day event which spanned between 28th to 30th August.

The organizers allowed no attendance from fans but permitted key industry players who graced the occasion.

See Full List Of Winners Below:

Instrumentalist Of The Year – Emmanuel Bludo

Male Vocalist Of The Year – MOG Music

Female Vocalist Of The Year – Celestine Donkor

Songwriter Of The Year – Kofi Kinaata

Record Of The Year – Okyeame Kwame

Best Music Video Of The Year – Cina Soul

Best Music Group Of The Year – DopeNation

Producer Of The Year – M.O.G Beatz

African Act Of The Year – Burna Boy

Best International Collaboration Of The Year – Sarkodie ft. Rudeboy (Lucky)

Gospel Song Of The Year – Celestine Donkor (Abg3 Bolor)

Burna Boy recently released his latest album Twice as Tall, which has been garnering massive airplay across diverse platforms both in Africa and other parts of the world.